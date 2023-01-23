Skip to Content
today at 6:58 AM
Published 7:16 AM

Japan zoo announces most popular monkey

OITA, Japan (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A zoo in western Japan announced the results of a unique election over the weekend.

Takasakiyama Natural Zoological Garden asked people to vote for the most popular monkey in their park.

Charlotte, also named after the British Royal Family member Princess Charlotte, landed first place for the first time in three years.

In addition, Robert won the first place in the "most handsome monkey" category.

The zoo hopes visitors will come the park, enchanted by the winners and their friends.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

