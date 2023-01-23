Arkansas man found guilty on January 6 charges

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A jury found an Arkansas man, photographed with his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, guilty on all charges.

Richard Barnett was seen famously relaxing in then-House Speaker Pelosi's office after storming the building with other protesters

After his arrest, authorities filed eight charges against him. This included theft of government property for taking an envelope from the office and displaying it to cameras outside.

Prosecutors also said Barnett had a "stun device" on his during the riot.

Last week, Barnett said he regretted what happened that day at the capitol. However, he did not consider his actions illegal.

During his trial, Barnett admitted telling a police officer, who told him to leave Pelosi's office, "You need to give up communism."

Barnett also added, "We're in a war. You need to pick a side. Don't be on the wrong side or you're going to get hurt.

Barnett could face up to a year in prison at sentencing.

In the two years since the riot, the FBI and Justice Department's investigation into the Capitol attack has yielded 900 arrests and nearly 500 guilty pleas.