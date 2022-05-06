Jill Biden brings thanks, ketchup to US troops in Romania

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania (AP) — Jill Biden has thanked U.S. troops deployed to Romania, where they are serving as a check against Russian aggression.

Biden on Friday opened a four-day trip to Europe to learn about the refugee crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Before meeting with refugees, she helped serve dinner to U.S. service members and they cheered her timely delivery of ketchup.

The condiment is in short supply on the base.

Biden also participated in a virtual story time reading for the son of a staff sergeant.

She will spend Mother's Day meeting with displaced families in a Slovakian village on the border with Ukraine.