Israeli minister touts plans to approve 4,000 settler homes

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's interior minister says plans will be advanced for the construction of 4,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank.

If approved, it would be the biggest advancement of settlement plans since the Biden administration took office.

The White House is opposed to settlement growth because it further erodes the possibility of an eventual two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, a staunch supporter of settlements, tweeted on Friday that a planning committee would convene next week to approve 4,000 homes.

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported that the military’s civil administration would meet next Thursday to advance 1,452 units, and that another 2,536 units would be approved by the defense minister.