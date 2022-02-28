Group blocks checkpoint of Mexicali -Calexico border

MEXICALI, B.C. (T3) - At 11 a.m. on Monday, the group "Angeles sin Fronteras" began closing off the vehicular crossing of the Centro Mexicali-Calexico port of entry.

The protesters are migrants led by social leader Sergio Tamai who has justified this protest in support of the recent statements made by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his visit to Tijuana where he asks the United States government to stop supporting the group.

"Mexicans against Corruption and Impunity," headed by Claudio X whom he called a coup leader of the AMLO government.

The protesters have prepared to stop the checkpoint in a period of approximately 10 minutes.