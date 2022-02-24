Russian forces take control of Chernobyl Power Plant

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - President Joe Biden announced more sanctions to be placed on Russia after the attack on Ukraine but that hasn't stopped the takeover of the Chernobyl Power Plant.

The Pentagon reports of Russia firing about 100 missiles towards Ukraine's military and populated areas.

"Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," said Pres. Biden.

Defense plans may be enacted by NATO to protect its eastern flank.

"We estimate that we'll cut off more than half of Russia's high tech imports. It will strike a blow to their ability to continue to modernize their military. It'll degrade their aerospace industry, including their space program," continued Biden.