today at 7:19 PM
Study finds infertility treatments could bring health risks

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Infertility treatments may be linked to body complications such as risks for the heart.

These treatments were used to have a baby but research found some women to have an increased risk of pregnancy-related complications if taken.

"And these can include placental abruption or increased risk of C section uh small babies, preterm deliveries," said Infertility Specialist Dr. Sigal Klipstein.

Although, women with these complications already had preexisting health conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

"The findings are confirming things that we already know that women who have cardiovascular risk factors when they're entering a pregnancy do have increased risks," explained Dr. Klipstein.

Marcos Icahuate

CNN

Mercedes Martinez

