Brazil mudslides from torrential rains kill at least 38

PETROPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — Local authorities say the death toll from mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has reached 38.

The city of Petropolis was struck by a deluge on Tuesday, and there are fears the toll could rise higher as searchers check damaged areas Wednesday.

The department says the area got just over 10 inches of rain within three hours.

That is almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.

Video posted on social media shows cars and houses being dragged away by landslides and water swirling through Petropolis and neighboring districts.