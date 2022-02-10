How to start your day without the need for coffee

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Coffee is a common way to start the day but one nutritionist gives tips on how to wake up without the need for the popular drink.

Cutting back on caffine can be benificial for your health and one way for not wanting your cup of joe is by being well-rested.

That coffee can also be substitued with water and light exercise.

"You can use a body wash that's maybe citrus scented, I'm aware of a body wash that's actually coffee scented if that's your idea. That might help you. There are also coffee-scented candle out there that might help you," says nutrionist Nancy Farrell Allen.

Starting the day with fiber and protein can help your body.

"Those two components help to slow that metabolism, the break-down of those food items and then there by it gives us that steady release of those nutrients that help to curb our hunger," continued Allen.