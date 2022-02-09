February 9 is National Pizza Day

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - This food is an American favorite and it has its own celebration with National Pizza Day.

Americans love all kinds of pizza, whether it's thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish or anything as long as it has bread, sauce and sometimes cheese.

Pizza was mainly enjoyed in Italy then shops popped up in America in the 20th century where they were first called tomato pies.

It quickly grew to be an American favorite after World War II when U.S. soldiers got accustomed to it while stationed in Italy.

The National Association of Pizza says about three billion pizzas are sold nationwide every year.