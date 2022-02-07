Tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - President Joe Biden met with the new German Chancellor as Ukrain-Russia tensions continue to rise.

"Today the Chancellor and I discussed our close cooperation and developed a strong package of sanctions that are gonna clearly demonstrate international resolve and impose swift and severe consequences if Russia violates Ukraine's sovereignty," said President Biden.

Olaf Scholz, Germany's Chancellor, talked with Biden to discuss a response when addressing tension with Russia.

"The notion that Nord Stream T would go, Nord Stream 2 would go forward with an invasion by the Russians, it's just not gonna happen," continued Biden.

Some Biden Administration officials feel that Russian President Putin has yet to make a solid decision but can put any plan together quickly.

Currently, Russian troops are 30 miles away from the Ukraine border.