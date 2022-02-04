Feburary 4 is National Wear Red Day

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - The American Heart Association uses National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for women.

Heart conditions are unfortunately becoming more common and one woman tells her story.

75-year-old Dr. Elaine Kamil was diagnosed with "Broken heart Syndrome" after feeling chest pains and shortness of breath.

"I actually had been seeing a cardiologist for a few months beforehand because I was having some chest discomfort/ And my evaluation was fine," said Dr. Kamil.

As this heart disease rises in middle-aged and older women, more research and study is being put into understanding the condition.

"We are doing this because of the rising cardiovascular death rates in women, particularly younger women under the age of 50 and particularly women of color. And this started before the pandemic, but it has been exacerbated by the pandemic," explained Medical Director Dr. Noel Bairey Merz.