today at 5:12 PM
Published 4:49 PM

5G technology may be negatively affecting flights

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - 5G technology is becoming more commonplace but the head of the Federal Aviation Administration does not want to compromise and would rather not risk his flights.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson believes 5G signals may disrupt aircrafts and could create a safety hazard.

"While we have avoided significant disruption to commercial aviation, we recognize that some communities and operations have been affected," said Steve Dickson of the FAA Administration.

There have been reports of some flights being temporarily canceled due to concerns about 5G and possible weather hazards.

A new standard of flight is being looked into but changes might not happen until 2023.

National-World
