Vending machine giving out masks in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - An innovative idea is being spread around New Mexico with vending machines offering face masks.

The Pojoaque Supermarket in New Mexico made the vending machine available after an idea came from a nearby clutrual center.

The area has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases and fighting against it included making free masks more easily available to the public.

Reaction to the machine has incredible, according to Tourism Coordinator Jake Viarrial.

“I’m really just happy people are using it. We didn’t’ know what to expect and it has been really successful, so I’m really, really happy that people are utilizing it," said Viarrial.