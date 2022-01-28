New program to introduce next generation of airline pilots

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Airlines are expecting more pilot shortages next year as new pilots are becoming increasingly harder to find.

As many as 12,000 pilots may be unavailable by 2023, so United Airlines began a program to train more who are interested.

Ricki Foster is one person who is currently in the training program and is learning how to fly an airplane.

"Show me an excuse and I'll show you how you can overcome that, you know, like you're too old?" said the former flight attendant.

Foster is a student from an airlines academy in Goodyear, Arizona and CEO Scott Kirby says this is one way they're fighting the pilot shortage.

"We've got over 100 regional aircraft that effectively aren't flying because there are not enough pilots to fly them," expressed Kirby.

One reason the shortage is happening is because pilots have to retire by age 65 and almost half of them will within the next fifteen years.

Pilots have also been reluctant to fly due to the Coronavirus pandemic.