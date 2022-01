(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Thursday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day.

While its origins and who thought of it are unknown, no one can deny a nice slice of cake.

Chocolate cake was first believed to have been made in 1765 by a doctor and a chocolate make team.

The first available cake mix was created in the 1920s by O. Duff and Sons.

Possibly the most famous of the cake mixes by Betty Crocker was released in 1947.