Rare twin elephants sighted in Kenya

SAMBURU, Kenya (KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - On Monday, cameras caught a rare sighting of a mother elephant and her newborn baby twins in Kenya.

Guides at the Elephant Watch Camp witnessed the 16 year-old female elephant named "Bora from the Winds" and her twins, though the father elephant was unconfirmed to be seen.

The group have been monitoring the elephants for nearly 30 years and say twins are rarely seen since mothers don't have enough milk for two newborns.