Agents make surprising discovery in Veracruz

COATZACOALCOS, Mex. (KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - On Sunday, authorities from Mexico found 359 migrants inside of a semi-trailer truck.

Federal agents stopped the truck for inspection in Veracruz when they heard voices coming from the back of the vehicle.

Agents then discovered the large group of migrants including 55 children.

The driver was arrested and the truck was confiscated.