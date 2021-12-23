FDA authorizes second Covid-19 pill

Millions of second pill to be distributed

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The United States Food and Drug Administration has authorized another pill to treat COVID-19 in adults.

Merck's molnupiravir pill is meant for people showing coronavirus symptoms before getting sick enough to be hospitalized.

About 3.1 million pills are prepared to be supplied now that they're authorized.

Merck's senior vice president of global medical affairs Dr. Eliav Barr said, "The Omicron variant is primarily different from the other types of Covid at the spike protein. Our drug works in completely different part of the virus. So we're very optimistic that the drug will continue to be effective against Omicron, and we're studying that right now."

The previous authorized pill, Pfizer's Paxlovid, are also for those to take before being hospitalized but only 12-year-olds and older are eligible.

President Joe Biden encouraged the use of Pfizer's drug, as well as getting vaccinated and receiving a booster shot.