Thailand suspends shortened quarantine for travelers

Longer quarantines will be mandated

BANGKOK, Thai. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Thailand's government recently announced a suspension of a scheme for vaccinated travelers to enter the country without a long quarantine.

The Test & Go program will be discontinued on Wednesday and have travelers go through a hotel quarantine for at least seven days.

Before being discontinued, the scheme allowed for low risk travelers to wait one night in quarantine rather than one week.

