2M screened by TSA for fifth day in a row

Millions traveling for the holiday season

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Reports say the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has screen more than two million people for the fifth day in a row.

This report follows the holiday travel rush near Christmas as more are expected to enter airports through the first week of January.

The TSA is anticipating at least 30 million people to travel from nationwide airports, while AAA is expecting more than 109 million people.

Compared to 2020 holiday travel, this expectation is a 30% increase and airplanes may expect a 184% increase