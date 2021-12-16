Prosecution rests in Kim Potter Trial

Aquittal denied

BROOKLYN, Minn. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - On December 16, the prosecution rest its case in the trial of Kim Potter, a former police officer who shot a man and claimed she mistook her gun for a taser.

Potter's defense attorney called for her acquittal but was then denied, as the prosecution argued that the burden wasn't met to dismiss Potter's charges.

Potter is currently being charged for first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter

Duante Wright, the victim who was shot and killed by Potter, faced the incident during a traffic stop in April, though Wright's family and lawyers believe it wasn't an accident.

The defense noted that Potter worked for the police for over 20 years.