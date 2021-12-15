Long-term care option for veterans approved by committee

New bill to help veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 15, the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee passed the Long-Term Care Veterans Choice Act, which was started by Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

The Act focuses on veterans who require long-term care by a VA-approved caregiver.

“Arizona veterans who sacrificed for our freedoms deserve affordable, quality health care as they age. Increasing options for veterans who prefer to remain in their communities rather than nursing homes will improve veterans’ quality of life and save money for veterans and taxpayers,” stated Senator Sinema.

Sinema's bill will also be saving thousands of dollars for veterans who decided to receive the personalized care.

“The Long-Term Care Veterans Choice Act is a very responsible way to provide what our veterans want and need while reducing the costs incurred by traditional nursing home care without reducing the quality of our veteran’s long-term care,” Gary P. Melton, Ed.D., member of Sinema’s Veterans Advisory Council, said.