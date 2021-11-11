Federal appeals court blocks release of Trump’s White House records

Chairman of investigating committee speaks on the matter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - A federal appeals court has blocked the January 6th Committee from receiving former President Donald Trump's White House records Thursday.

The move comes after a request from Trump's attorneys to temporarily block the national archives from handing over the documents, pending their appeal.

"The Select Committee appreciates the Court’s swift and decisive ruling on the former President’s lawsuit, which I consider little more than an attempt to delay and obstruct our investigation," Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) expressed. "The presidential records we requested from the National Archives are critical for understanding the terrible events of January 6th."

The committee had been set to receive the first batch of records after a judge ruled Tuesday that hundreds of pages of Trump's White House records must be handed over to the committee.

"Along our country’s history, the Executive Branch has provided Congress with testimony and information when it has been in the public interest," Chairman Thompson said. "This evening’s ruling is consistent with that tradition. And in my view, there couldn’t be a more compelling public interest than getting answers about an attack on our democracy."

However, Trump's team immediately filed an appeal and asked the court to maintain the quote status quo while the other appeal was being considered.

"Furthermore, as Judge Chutkan pointed out during oral arguments and in her opinion, in this case, Congress and the Executive Branch are in agreement about that strong public interest," Chairman Thompson added. "Tonight’s ruling makes clear the Court’s respect for that prerogative."

A three judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C. granted the former president an injunction, setting arguments for Tuesday, November 30th.

"This decision affirms the importance of the Select Committee’s work to get answers for the American people, recommend changes to the law to strengthen our democracy, and help ensure nothing like the attack of January 6th ever happens again," shared Chairman Thompson. "The Select Committee’s investigation is moving forward swiftly and we look forward to receiving these important records from the National Archives."

The former president has claimed executive privilege of the documents, arguing the records should remain private.