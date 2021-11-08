Multiple investigations, and law suits, follow Houston rap concert tragedy

Eight killed during Astroworld Festival - NBC's Jay Gray reports

"Let's get straight to where we are in this situation here in Houston, a tragic one. It happened just behind us here. As you can see the fence around the venue, NRG Park.

Investigators are still inside, multiple investigation are going on. And we now know there are multiple civil suits that have been filed after eight people died, their ages ranging from 14 to 27-years-old.

You had 17 people transported to area hospitals, many still there, including a 10-year-old in critical condition. Hundreds were treated on the scene here after the crowd apparently got riled up and started to rush the stage.

Travis Scott, who is from this area, helped to create this festival. He says he is sending out prayers to those who were affected, and is fully cooperating with investigators here.

One other quick note: he was the headliner at what was supposed to be a day in Vegas, a festival in Las Vegas over the weekend. At this point, we're being told he has pulled out of that concert.

We'll continue to monitor things here"