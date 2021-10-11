American Red Cross enters third week of blood shortage

National-World

US (KYMA, KECY) - The American Red Cross isn't receiving the necessary amount of blood donations, causing a shortage in emergency blood and platelets.

This shortage has dropped their blood supply to the lowest it's been in six years, in part due to a decrease in blood donor turnout and donors not wanting to go out during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hospitals are still in need of blood of all types and urge donors to make appointments with the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-73-2767.

Those who donate blood in October will enter a chance to win prizes, including gift cards.