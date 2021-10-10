Brian Laundrie has yet to be found

National-World

Gabby Petito case ongoing as her ex-fiance disappears

FLORIDA (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Police say there is still no sign of Brian Laundrie after a month of searching in a nature reserve near Laundrie's home.

Laundrie's parents pointed officials to the reserve where they believe he was hiding.

Police revealed that they have been watching Laundrie in Florida but were limited in what actions they could do.

Public Information Officer Josh Taylor stated, "If you talk to a lot of people who have experience in law enforcement, I mean – the guy goes for a walk in the Carlton Reserve, he’s not wanted for a crime, I mean – what are we supposed to do? Go tree to tree? Tree to tree following him back through the woods. I mean, you know, it just wasn’t there with the information we had in this case."

Police say they had no contact with Laundrie before the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

Laundrie has not been charged with Petito's death.