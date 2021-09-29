Britney Spears moves one step closer to freedom

National-World

Judge ends her father's conservatorship - CBS's Anthony Pura reports

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS News) - Today is an emancipation day of sorts for Britney Spears. The pop singer has emerged from a 13-year conservatorship controlled by her father.

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday suspended the legal agreement that has ruled the 39-year-old pop singer's life for the past 13-years, and appointed a temporary conservator to replace her father, Jamie Spears, effective immediately.

"Today is a great day. It’s a great day for Britney Spears and it's a great day for justice," said Britney's attorney, Matthew Rosengart.

”The conservatorship has got to go….”

Dozens of fans showed up at the courthouse to support Spears.

"The United States government has failed Britney Spears. Her family has failed Britney Spears so we’re out here as her advocates to advocate for her," said Jakeyonce, an activist with the "Free Britney" movement.

Jamie Spears has made day-to-day and financial decisions on his daughter's behalf under a court-appointed conservatorship since 2008, when the pop singer suffered an apparent mental health crisis. But earlier this summer, the elder Spears filed a petition to end his role after his daughter sought to have his control taken away.

In court documents filed before the hearing, Britney's lawyer said her father had crossed "unfathomable lines" by allegedly monitoring his daughter's emails, texts, and calls. He also had a listening device planted in her bedroom.

In her ruling, the judge agreed removing Spears' father from the conservatorship was in Britney's best interest.

Some of the restrictions have already been loosened. Spears recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, and bought her first i-Pad and a car.

Jamie Spears' suspension is not appealable. Britney was not present at today’s proceedings. Another hearing, one that will terminate the conservatorship, is set for November.