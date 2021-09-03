President Biden to visit NOLA, survey Ida damage

National-World

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Days after Hurricane Ida battered Louisiana, President Joe Biden is expected to visit parts of the state affected on Friday.

According to a press release, the President will survey damage from the hurricane and he plans on meeting with state and local leaders from impacted communities.

He will also tour a neighborhood in Laplace and get an aerial view of hard hit communities.

After the tours, Biden will deliver remarks on his administration's response to Ida, as well.