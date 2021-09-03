Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
Published 8:17 AM

President Biden to visit NOLA, survey Ida damage

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Days after Hurricane Ida battered Louisiana, President Joe Biden is expected to visit parts of the state affected on Friday.

According to a press release, the President will survey damage from the hurricane and he plans on meeting with state and local leaders from impacted communities.

He will also tour a neighborhood in Laplace and get an aerial view of hard hit communities.

After the tours, Biden will deliver remarks on his administration's response to Ida, as well.

As Seen on TV / News / Special Weather Coverage / Video

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content