2020 census results confuse many in Somerton

New numbers contrast what locals believe to be true

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - Ever since Yuma County's 2020 census results arrived one week ago, many Latino and Black communities in the Somerton area question its legitimacy.

Locals believe the results don't make sense because they consistently see new housing neighborhoods constructed. They pose the question, "Why would the City build two new schools if the population was actually shrinking?"

According to The Associated Press, communities of color tend to be underrepresented in the once-a-decade census.

"A week ago we received the information from the Census that said that the City of Somerton lost 90 inhabitants between the decade of 2010 to 2020, going from 14,287 to 14,197 residents. The numbers they give us are ridiculous. How can they say that we lost inhabitants when we know than in the last ten years," expressed City Administrator Gerardo Cabrera.

Experts blame the pandemic and public mistrust in politics as reasons for fewer people responding to the survey.