Law enforcement and FBI deal with bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

Suspect seen holding detonator - negotiations underway

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say a man sitting in a black pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has told police that he has a bomb. That's led to a massive law enforcement response to determine whether it's an operable device.

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger says police have evacuated multiple buildings around the Capitol after officers observed the man holding what appeared to be a detonator.

The man’s name was not immediately disclosed. Police negotiators are said to be communicating with him as he writes notes and shows them to authorities from inside the truck.

This is a developing story. Stay with KYMA.com for updates as more information becomes available.

