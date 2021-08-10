Migrant kids claim poor conditions at Texas facility

National-World

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - According to recently filed court documents, unaccompanied migrant children are reporting poor conditions at a temporary facility in Pecos, Texas.

Those conditions include long stays at the facility, undercooked food and long waits for medical care and is the latest in a series of issues raised by children at temporary facilities overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services.

With respect to the food, one teenage detainee said he worries about eating it because he does not want to get sick. Specifically saying the meat and eggs are "sometimes a bit raw."

The facility in Pecos is meant to be temporary, but another teen said a sibling has been their for more than 60 days.

There has been no word from the HHS about this facility so far.