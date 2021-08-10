DOJ reviewing whether 9/11 info can be released

National-World

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The U.S. Department of Justice will review whether previously withheld information related to the September 11th attacks can be disclosed to the public.

This comes as it faces mounting pressure ahead of the 20th Anniversary of that tragic day.

It also comes a week after more than 1,600 people affected by the September 11th attacks released a letter calling on President Joe Biden to refrain from going to Ground Zero to mark the Anniversary of the event.

This is unless he releases additional information the government has previously blocked.

A DOJ spokesperson says the government advised a federal court that the FBI had recently closed an investigation related to certain hijackers. Now, the FBI is reviewing those records to determine if they should be made public.

The agency says it will disclose that information on a rolling basis as quickly as possible.

President Biden released a statement praising the decision by the Justice Department, saying it follows through on his campaign promise to have the department work to release the records.