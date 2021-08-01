WCSO: Victim expected to survive after being hit on head with a hammer, stabbed by roommate

National-World

By KPTV Staff

ALOHA, Oregon (KPTV) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man for an assault on his roommate on Friday afternoon in Aloha.

The sheriff’s office said just before 2 p.m. on Friday, it responded to the 4500 block of Mueller Drive in Aloha. A caller reported he had just stabbed his female roommate. When deputies arrived, they found the victim outside of the residence and she was taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive her injuries.

Deputies arrested 70-year-old David Croft without incident. WCSO said Croft hit the victim on the head with a hammer several times before stabbing her.

Croft was taken to the Washington County Jail and faces two counts of first-degree assault. It’s possible there could be more charges as the investigation continues. The investigation was turned over to detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit.

