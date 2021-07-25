Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

National-World

By Daniella Diaz, Melanie Zanona and Aaron Pellish, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

“Today, I am announcing the appointment of Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran and Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard, to serve on the Select Committee,” she said in a statement. “He brings great patriotism to the Committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our Democracy.”

Kinzinger, a vocal Republican critic of former President Donald Trump who was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for his second impeachment, is joining Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming as the only Republicans on the new select committee.

“Let me be clear, I’m a Republican dedicated to conservative values, but I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution—and while this is not the position I expected to be in or sought out, when duty calls, I will always answer,” Kinzinger said in a statement.

The appointment comes after Pelosi had said earlier Sunday that it was her “plan” to appoint the Illinois Republican to the committee.

“That would be my plan,” she said when asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos if she wanted to add him. CNN reported last week that Pelosi was eyeing Kinzinger to bolster the panel.

The appointment comes days after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled his five GOP members from the panel, after Pelosi rejected two of McCarthy’s choices — Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio — for their roles in pushing to overturn the presidential election results. The other three selected by McCarthy were Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and Troy Nehls of Texas.

Kinzinger’s appointment to the committee may bring additional legitimacy to one of the most consequential investigations ever conducted by Congress and will likely make it harder for Republicans to argue that it’s a partisan endeavor.

“I do believe that the work of this committee, in order to retain the confidence of the American people, must act in a way that has no partisanship, is all about patriotism, and I’m very proud of the members of the committee and I’m very certain they will accomplish that goal. We have to again ignore the antics of those who do not want to find the truth,” Pelosi said on ABC’s “This Week,” referencing Banks and Jordan.

Kinzinger is sure to face blowback from his own party — something Cheney has experienced in spades.

The select committee is scheduled to hold its first hearing next week, which will feature testimony from police officers who defended the Capitol on January 6. Logistical details of the hearing are still coming together, but investigators want to play videos of the deadly attack and body-worn camera footage from some of the police officers, according to a source familiar with the planning, in an effort to paint a vivid, first-hand account of the assault that day.

Republican removed from committee says Kinzinger would ‘stick to (Pelosi’s) narrative’

Ahead of Pelosi’s announcement, Banks criticized the potential addition of Kinzinger on Sunday, saying Pelosi only wants people “who will stick to her talking points.”

“It’s clear that Pelosi only wants members on this committee who will stick to her talking points and stick to her narrative,” Banks said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

“That’s why she’s picked the group that she’s already picked, and anyone that she asked to be on this committee from this point moving forward will be stuck to her narrative.”

Banks revealed he found out about his removal from the committee by reading Twitter and said he believes Pelosi vetoed his and Jordan’s appointments to the committee because they planned to ask questions about the speaker’s role in failing to secure the Capitol on January 6.

“The speaker of the House has more control and authority and responsibility over the leadership of the Capitol Police than anyone else in the United States Capitol, so she doesn’t want us to ask these questions because at the end of the day, she is ultimately responsible for the breakdown of security at the Capitol that happened on January 6,” Banks said.

CNN has previously debunked the claim that Pelosi is responsible for security at the Capitol. US Capitol Police reports to the Capitol Police Board, made up of the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms, the Architect of the Capitol, and the Chief of Capitol Police.

This story has been updated with Pelosi’s announcement that Kinzinger will serve on the select committee.

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.