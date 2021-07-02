Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
Published 7:58 AM

Thousands of American troops pulled out of Afghanistan, Afghans try to flee

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC) - Thousands of American troops were pulled out of the main military bases in Afghanistan on Friday and now thousands of Afghans are trying to flee the country before the Taliban takes over.

Afghans are lining up by the thousands around the passport office in Kabul to get new passports with the uncertainty of what tomorrow will bring when the Taliban takes over.

The problem is most Afghans don't have the money for new passports or visas.

While the Taliban have sought to reassure Afghans they have nothing to fear, many remain unconvinced that they will be safe following the removal of U.S. troops who have been there for two decades.

As Seen on TV / News / Video
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

NBC News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content