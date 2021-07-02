Thousands of American troops pulled out of Afghanistan, Afghans try to flee

National-World

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC) - Thousands of American troops were pulled out of the main military bases in Afghanistan on Friday and now thousands of Afghans are trying to flee the country before the Taliban takes over.

Afghans are lining up by the thousands around the passport office in Kabul to get new passports with the uncertainty of what tomorrow will bring when the Taliban takes over.

The problem is most Afghans don't have the money for new passports or visas.

While the Taliban have sought to reassure Afghans they have nothing to fear, many remain unconvinced that they will be safe following the removal of U.S. troops who have been there for two decades.