Three people are dead after apparent ‘domestic situation’ in Austin, Texas

National-World

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, according to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS.

The shooting appears to be “a domestic situation that is isolated,” a tweet from Austin police said. The suspect is still at large, and residents should still shelter in place and report any suspicious activity, according to the tweet.

Police said that it appears there is no risk to the general public.

Earlier Sunday, Austin police, fire and EMS all responded to the city’s Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway area, where they found three people suffering gunshot wounds, according to officials.

CNN has reached out to Austin police and fire for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.