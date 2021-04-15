Chicago police body camera footage to be released in fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy

National-World

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability will release body camera footage on Thursday from the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo last month.

The boy’s family saw the video on Tuesday and asked that the video and other evidence not be immediately released to the public, according to a statement this week from COPA, which investigates all police shootings.

“COPA has remained sensitive to the family’s grief and is carrying out this release in accordance with the City’s Video Release Policy,” it said in a statement Wednesday.

“COPA’s core values of integrity and transparency are essential to building public trust, particularly in incidents related to an officer involved shooting, and we are unwavering in our commitment to uphold these values.”

The teenager was shot and killed early March 29, when officers responding to a “shots fired” call on the city’s West Side saw “two males in a nearby alley,” according to police. One of them was armed, according to police, and ran away. One officer opened fire, hitting one person in the chest.

In a statement, the law firm representing Adam’s family said the viewing of the video was “extremely difficult and heartbreaking for everyone present,” particularly the family.

The attorneys said they were conducting their own investigations and would be meeting with city representatives.

“We also want to thank leaders and members of the Latino community for remaining peaceful in their protests and calls for justice,” the statement said. “Adam’s memory can best be honored by refraining from violence and working constructively for reform.”

The release of the footage comes as the nation is once again focused on the Minneapolis area, where former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for killing George Floyd, and where protests have broken out after the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center on Sunday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday she had also seen the footage of the Adam Toledo shooting, acknowledging the family’s ongoing grief.

“I want to be respectful of the family, but I also do think that something like a police-involved shooting, particularly under these circumstances, it’s important for us to be transparent,” Lightfoot said.

Asked if she would prefer for the video to be released after Chauvin’s trial, the mayor said that was “not really part of the calculus.”

“This is about being respectful and balancing the need for transparency with this grieving family that is having an extraordinarily difficult time.”