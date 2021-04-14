New Yorker who allegedly waved a four-bladed glove at Black Lives Matter protesters indicted on charges of trying to hit them with an SUV

National-World

A New Yorker who prosecutors say yelled “I will kill you” at Black Lives Matter protesters and then allegedly drove an SUV onto a sidewalk toward them has been indicted on 39 charges, including nine counts of attempted second-degree murder, the Queens County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident in Whitestone, Queens, on June 2, 2020, which allegedly included the man waving a four-bladed glove at protesters.

Frank Cavalluzzi, 55, is also charged with nine counts each of attempted assault in the first and second degree, one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree, nine counts of menacing in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and reckless driving, District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

“The defendant in this case became enraged when he spotted Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrating in the neighborhood,” Katz said. “The moments that followed were sheer terror for the victims. As alleged, the defendant donned a glove made of knives — something resembling a horror movie prop — and chased the peaceful protesters on foot. Then with people running for their lives, he allegedly stepped up the attack by getting back in his SUV and tried to run the victims over with the nearly two-ton vehicle.”

Cavalluzzi pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail, his attorney Ed Muccini told CNN.

Muccini said his client is innocent until proven guilty and expects the case to go to trial. He also said he believes the case is over-charged.

If convicted, prosecutors say Cavalluzzi faces up to 25 years in prison for each of the nine alleged victims.

Cavalluzzi is scheduled to be back in court on May 5.