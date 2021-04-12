Minnesota National Guard deployed after protests over the death of man following a police shooting during a traffic stop

National-World

Hundreds of people protested Sunday night after a Black man in Minnesota was shot by a police officer and died following a traffic stop.

The shooting happened Sunday in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park, about 10 miles from where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the killing of another Black man, George Floyd.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz identified the man killed in Sunday’s incident as Daunte Wright.

“Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement,” Walz tweeted.

As news of Wright’s death spread, authorities received reports of some protesters hurling rocks at a Brooklyn Park police building, Minnesota Department of Public Safety said.

More than 500 members of the Minnesota National Guard have been activated, and the Guard said it plans to increase the number of members on duty “in response to the events overnight in Brooklyn Center.”

The Guard had originally been planning to increase the number of members as closing arguments approach in the Chauvin trial.

“We will continue to assist in protecting lives and property and maintaining peace in Minnesota’s community,” the Minnesota National Guard tweeted.

What police say led to the shooting

Around 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET), police said they were trying to take a man into custody after learning during a traffic stop that he had outstanding warrants.

The man got back into his vehicle, and an officer shot him, police said. They said the man drove several blocks before striking another vehicle.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said police and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures following the crash, but the man died at the scene.

Wright called his mother during the traffic stop

Moments before he was killed, Wright called his mother to say he had been pulled over.

The 20-year-old was driving with his girlfriend Sunday afternoon when a police officer stopped him, his mother Katie Wright told CNN affiliate WCCO.

“He said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from the rearview mirror,” Katie Wright said.

“A minute later, I called and his girlfriend answered, which was the passenger in the car, and said that he’d been shot.”

Katie Wright wept as she thought about her son’s final moments.

“He didn’t deserve to be shot and killed like this,” she said.

A crowd marched toward the police department

As anger over Wright’s death spread, aerial footage from CNN affiliate KARE showed several police cars around the Brooklyn Center crash site swarmed by crowds. The video showed people trying to damage police cars.

About 100 to 200 people marched toward the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioner John Harrington said.

After nightfall, a crowd gathered around the police department, CNN crews on scene reported. Officers held a line outside of the department, with some officers positioned on top of the building.

Harrington said there were reports of people throwing rocks and other objects at the police building. There were also reports of shots fired in the area, he said.

While one group stayed at the police department, a second group was seen at the Shingle Creek Mall, where around 20 businesses were broken into, Harrington said.

A majority of the crowd at the police department was later dispersed, Harrington said.

A police representative announced over a speaker that it was an unlawful assembly, and at 9:30 p.m. gave the group a 10-minute warning to disperse.

Five minutes later, the crowd was given another warning to leave before a loud boom went off and people took off running. Some of the crowd remained.

The state deployed the Minnesota National Guard, and Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott issued a curfew until 6 a.m. Monday (7 a.m. ET).

Wright’s case is referenced in the Chauvin trial

Elsewhere in the Minneapolis area, a defense attorney in Chauvin’s murder trial asked to fully sequester jurors following Wright’s death.

In a pre-court hearing Monday, defense attorney Eric Nelson asked for jurors to be housed in a hotel and be further questioned.

Nelson argued the news of Wright’s death might affect the jurors’ ability to remain impartial during the trial.

The state opposed the motion for sequestering them, saying it would not be appropriate nor effective.

“We can’t have every single world event that might affect somebody’s attitude or emotional state or anything be grounds to come back and re-voir dire all the jurors,” prosecutor Steve Schleicher said.

Judge Peter Cahill rejected the defense’s request to sequester or question jurors.

Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis will see more police

Body camera footage of the incident exists, but has not yet been released, authorities said.

Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is on the scene and will investigate, the Brooklyn Center police chief said.

In nearby Minneapolis, a strike team was deployed to deal with reports of break-ins and shots fired, Harrington said.

He said authorities will keep a strong presence in the area in the coming days.

“You will see a robust assortment of National Guard, state and local police departments working together over the next two or three days,” Harrington said.

Brooklyn Center Community Schools are closed Monday and will have remote learning “out of an abundance of caution,” Superintendent Dr. Carly Baker wrote in a message posted on the school’s website.

“I haven’t entirely processed the tragedy that took place in our community and I’m prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of our students, families, staff members and community members.”