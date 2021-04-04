One person killed and at least 5 others injured in a park shooting on Easter

National-World

A woman is dead and five others, including a 4-year-old, were injured at a shooting in a park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Easter Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at Patton Park around 7 p.m., where hundreds of people were gathered, Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin said at a news briefing.

Officers believe the incident began with an argument “amongst a group of males” and there were “several shots fired,” Mauldin said.

A 32-year-old woman was found fatally shot in the backseat of a car at the park, Mauldin said.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, said Mauldin.

“This park was full of people, full of families and we know people saw things today,” Mauldin said, pleading for anyone with information to call police.

No matter “how big, how small you might think it is, it’s valuable to us tonight,” said Mauldin.