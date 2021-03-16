Tiger Woods is recovering at home after car wreck

National-World

Tiger Woods is home from the hospital after several weeks in the hospital following his February car crash.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods tweeted on Tuesday. “I am so grateful for the support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough,” Woods wrote.”I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Woods was driving February 23 in Rancho Palos Verdes, near Los Angeles, shortly after 7 a.m. PT when his Genesis SUV hit a “Welcome to Rolling Hills Estates” sign, crossed a center divider and traveled more than 150 feet across the shoulder of the road through shrubbery and uprooted tree before coming to a stop on the driver’s side, according to a Los Angeles County affidavit for a search warrant of the vehicle’s black box.

He sustained injuries and cuts to his face and multiple fractures and compound fractures to his right leg, the affidavit said.