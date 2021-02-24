US sprinter Grant Holloway breaks the world record for the indoor 60m hurdles in Madrid

National-World

US track and field athlete Grant Holloway just broke the world record for the indoor 60-meter hurdles.

Holloway, 23, set the record Wednesday in Madrid during the indoor track and field World Championships by running the race in 7.29 seconds.

In his last race two weeks ago in Lievin, France, Holloway was just .02 off former leader Colin Jackson’s world record set in March of 1994.

The track star now holds four of the six fastest 60-meter hurdle performances in history — all at 7.35 or faster, according to World Athletics.

The Virginia native went to the University of Florida on a track scholarship and went pro in the sport during his junior year in 2019. He held the top time in the NCAA for the 60m and 110m hurdles all three seasons — including one that was held for 40 years.