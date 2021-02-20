Four-year-old twins in critical condition after house fire in Ohio

National-World

A pair of 4-year-old twins are in critical condition after firefighters rescued them from an early morning house fire Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Firefighters arrived at the home around 7:43 a.m. where they found the twins trapped and unresponsive, according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin of the Columbus Division of Fire.

Authorities performed CPR on both children before they were taken to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition, Martin said.

Three other children, ages 17, 14, and 11, were able to escape unharmed to a neighbor’s home, according to CNN affiliate WBNS. Their mother was working at the time and was not at the home at the time of the blaze, Martin said.

The majority of the fire took place in the basement of the house, WBNS reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed to be accidental, according to Martin.