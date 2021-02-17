Rush Limbaugh dead at 70

National-World

Conservative talk show host had battled lung cancer

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh lost his long battle with lung cancer Wednesday. Limbaugh was 70-years-old.

Limbaugh rose to fame espousing conservative views on a talk show that eventually aired in cities coast-to-coast. He was the world's second-highest paid radio personality behind Howard Stern.

Limbaugh announced he had advanced lung cancer in January of 2020. Just days later, President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The talk show host was a staunch Trump supporter who frequently used his platform to promote the former president's agenda.