Atlanta’s mayor is urging NBA fans not to come to town for the All-Star Game

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, referring to the coronavirus pandemic, is urging fans not to throng to Atlanta for the NBA All-Star Game.

“Under normal circumstances, we would be extremely grateful for the opportunity to host the NBA All-Star game, but this is not a typical year,” Bottoms tweeted Tuesday.

“I have shared my concerns related to public health and safety with the NBA and Atlanta Hawks. We are in agreement that this is a made-for-TV event only, and people should not travel to Atlanta to party.”

There has been no official announcement from the NBA whether the game will be played or whether fans could attend. CNN previously reported the league reversed its decision to not hold the game, citing The Athletic.

It is expected the league will make an announcement regarding the annual showcase in the coming days.

NBA players have mixed feelings on the game

The March 7 showdown is already a controversial topic for players.

LeBron James earlier this month called the game a “slap in the face” for himself and fellow competitors.

“I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year,” the Lakers star told the media on February 4. “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game.”

According to James, the players were told there would be no game because of their short season, and it would give them an opportunity to have a longer rest period before they play the back half of their games.

And while James, who has played in the All-Star Game in 16 of his previous 17 seasons, said that he will physically be there if he is selected, mentally he won’t be committed.

“We’re still dealing with everything that’s been going on, and we’re going to bring the whole league into one city that’s open? Obviously, the pandemic has absolutely nothing to do with it at this point when it comes to that weekend,” he said.