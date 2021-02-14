WATCH: Japan rocked during earthquake, aftermath of landslides

National-World

Deemed an 'aftershock' from 9.0-magnitude quake that hit in 2011

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Japan Saturday at 11:07 p.m. The epicenter was not far from Fukushima prefecture.

If hell has no furry like a woman's scorn, then mother nature must have some grudge she's holding. Officials say it is an aftershock of the deadly 9.0 magnitude earthquake which devastated Japan almost a decade ago.

The epicenter hit about 46 miles (74 kilometers) northeast of Namie, a coastal town 60 miles from Fukushima, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake measured about 36 miles in depth. No tsunami warning was issued.

At least 48 injuries were reported in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, according to state broadcaster NHK, but there were no major casualties.