Conspiracy theories stem from recently filed patent

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bill Gates' vaccine advocacy has made him a central figure in anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. One outlandish belief is that he is using the pandemic to push a vaccine with a microchip that would control people's minds or track their location.

Such theories stem from a recent patent application filed on March 26, 2020, by Microsoft Technology Licensing, Llc. The patent specifically calls for:

"Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified."

With an international publication number of WO 2020/060606 A1, the summary describes:

"Some exemplary embodiments of the present disclosure may use human body activity associated with a task provided to a user as a solution to “mining” challenges in cryptocurrency systems. For example, a brain wave or body heat emitted from the user when the user performs the task provided by an information or service provider, such as viewing advertisement or using certain internet services, can be used in the mining process. Instead of massive computation work required by some conventional cryptocurrency systems, data generated based on the body activity of the user can be a proof-of-work, and therefore, a user can solve the computationally difficult problem unconsciously. Accordingly, certain exemplary embodiments of the present disclosure may reduce computational energy for the mining process as well as make the mining process faster."

Jennifer K. Gates, the daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and offered a lighthearted debunking of one conspiracy theory around it.

"Sadly the vaccine did NOT implant my genius father into my brain - if only mRNA had that power.....!" she wrote with a winking emoji in a post on Instagram.

The quip is a reference to her father Bill Gates, the billionaire tech mogul, who has centered his philanthropic efforts with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on improving vaccine technology and access in the developing world. He has also long warned about the possibility of a viral pandemic, well before Covid-19 spread across the globe.

In a CNN town hall in July, Gates said he worried the false theories could have a very real impact. "I hope it doesn't create vaccine hesitancy," he said.

Some of this hesitancy comes from body data collection referenced in the background:

"Systems, methods, and hardware aspects of computer readable storage media are provided herein for a cryptocurrency system using human body activity data. According to various embodiments of the present disclosure, a server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. A cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify whether or not the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified."

On the contrary, Jennifer praised the vaccine saying, "I am beyond privileged to receive my first dose of mRNA to teach my cells to amount a protective immune response to this virus." Adding, "As a medical student and aspiring physician, I am grateful it will give me protection and safety for my future practice. I'd urge everyone to read more and strongly consider it for yourself and your families when you are provided the option. The more people who get immunized, the safer our communities are for everyone."

She also offered her thanks to those who made the vaccine possible.

"Saying thank you doesn't begin to describe my gratitude for the physicians, scientists, public health experts, pharmacists and so many others who made this achievement in modern medicine possible. Our healthcare workers have been working tirelessly to save as many lives as possible, and this vaccine will only increase their ability to succeed," she wrote.