At least 3 dead in multi-vehicle wreck due to weather in Fort Worth, Texas, police say

National-World

A multiple-vehicle crash in the Texas city of Fort Worth on Thursday morning has left at least three people dead, police said.

The wreck happened along Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, CNN affiliate KTVT reported. The pileup was at Northeast 28th Street, city police Officer Daniel Segura told CNN.

“We can confirm multiple vehicles involved and at least three fatalities,” Segura told CNN in an email. “We have officers on scene and is still an active scene.

“Weather was probably a factor,” he added.

All northbound lanes of “I-35 Toll Express and regular lanes are closed at this time due to a major accident due to weather,” the Fort Worth Police Department said on Twitter. “Expect lengthy delays.”

“So many traffic/accidents this morning, especially across the DFW Metroplex,” the National Weather Service Fort Worth office said in a tweet. “These events are so dangerous because the ice is spotty. We can’t stress enough that road conditions could go from good to dangerous within blocks. Take it slow out there… #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx.”