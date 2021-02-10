Larry Flynt dead at 78

National-World

Controversial publisher famed for 'Hustler' and Supreme Court victory

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Larry Flynt, the controversial publisher of "Hustler" magazine passed away Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Flynt began making national headlines in the 1970's when he founded his trademark magazine. In time, it grew to rival Playboy in popularity.

The publisher faces a number of court battles over pornographic materials. A gunman shot and paralyzed him in 1978 as he faced trial for distributing obscenity. Reverend Jerry Falwell sued Flynt in 1983 over a satirical ad published in "Hustler."

That case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and the publisher eventually won.

Flynt was 78 years old.